LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fire claimed the life of a St. Lawrence County resident earlier this week.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that on February 20, a house fire occurred at 274 Cold Springs Road in the town of Lisbon, New York.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fire was first reported after a passerby observed smoke coming from the rear of the home and contacted 911.

Lisbon Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire.

However, the Sheriff’s Office stated that the homeowner was found to still be inside during the fire and died as a result. Preliminary autopsy findings of the victim said that the homeowner died from Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Inhalation.

Authorities stated that the cause of the fire was found to be electrical. The home was also a total loss.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on the scene by the St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team.