NEW YORK (WWTI) — Residents are encouraged to check their mail since New York State has begun mailing Homeowner Tax Rebate checks to homeowners.

The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program that is providing direct property tax relief to about 2.5 million eligible homeowners this year. Those who qualify don’t need to do anything since the state will automatically homeowners a check for the amount of their credit.

To be eligible to receive a check residents must have qualified for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption, have an income that was less than or equal to $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year, and a school tax liability for the 2022-2023 school year that is more than your 2022 STAR benefit.

The amount of each rebate depends on where the resident’s home is located, how much their income is, and whether they receive Enhanced STAR or Basic STAR. Residents can find the amount they will receive for the homeowner tax rebate credit here.

According to the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance, they mailed most of the checks throughout June, however, a small percentage of homeowners will receive their checks after June because we need school tax data that is not available until school tax bills are issued. Those who still haven’t received their check by early July should expect to receive it before their school tax bill is due.

The program is not permanent and was created to provide relief to homeowners specifically in 2022. More information and frequently asked questions regarding the homeowner tax rebate credit can be found here.