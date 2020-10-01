Hometown Hero: Indian River Ambulance Service celebrates 10 years of service to community

ABC50 NOW
Posted: / Updated:

(WWTI) – Indian River Ambulance Service is celebrating ten years of service to its community and is now one of ABC50’s Hometown Heroes.

Lance Ronas, founder of Indian River Ambulance Service, said he thought there needed to be a change a decade ago when he approached the departments in Antwerp, Philadelphia and Theresa to discuss founding a company together.

The ambulances were put into service under one company that serves all three communities.

The Indian River Ambulance Service has gone beyond providing ambulance services. They have hosted blood drives, CPR training sessions and more.  They have a mammography clinic scheduled for October 6.

MORE HOMETOWN HEROES

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story