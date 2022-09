WWTI) — Staff Sergeant Jesse Mason Brennan has served in the United States Army for 8 years as an Infantryman. He began his career as a paratrooper, later becoming a jumpmaster, and has jumped with the Armies of different European countries and Canada. Brennan is now serving at Fort Drum and taking advantage of what the 10th Mountain Division has to offer.

