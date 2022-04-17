FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Last summer two honey bee colonies were established near the Rhicard Hills community garden on Fort Drum, and according to Fort Drum public affairs, they will be returning this season.

The colonies were set up by the staff at the Mountain Community Homes. The Mountain Community Homes project director Dean Harrison said that the staff inspected the colonies in January and conducted a temperature check with an infrared heat sensor.

During the check, the staff collected good readings and a more recent visit showed healthy heat temperatures in both colonies. Harrison said that they were happy the bees were preparing to make their return.

“When we lifted the lids, we found the hives loaded with honey bees, shaking off the cold and getting ready for work,” Harrison said.

Harrison explained what an accomplishment it was that the bees survived their first winter.

“Winter survival for honey bee colonies in northern New York is a challenge, especially for new colonies,” Harrison said. “I’ve seen reports that as many as 40 to 50 percent of New York’s honey bee colonies were lost this winter. We were concerned our tiniest Mountain Community Homes residents might not make it.”

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes’ marketing and communications manager Jenna Waite stressed the importance of beekeeping as pollinator populations continue to decline, which affects the global food supply.

“We wanted to get involved and do our small part to establish a few honey bee colonies at Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes,” Waite said. “Additionally, we provide and sustain a community garden area on post in Rhicard Hills.”

More information about Mountain Community Homes and their bee colonies can be found on their website.