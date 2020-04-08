Hope Lodge: American Cancer Society offers free housing to coronavirus health care workers

An emergency room nurse dons her face protectors after taking a break in a driveway for ambulances and emergency medical services vehicles outside Brooklyn Hospital Center’s emergency room, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in New York, during the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

(WWTI) – The American Cancer Society is making its Hope Lodge facilities available for health care workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

The housing is being offered at no cost through the health care systems each facility is affiliated with, according to a release from the organization.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to help the health care community as we all continue to adapt to keep pace with the escalating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gary M. Reedy, chief executive officer at the American Cancer Society.

“Making the decision to close our Hope Lodge facilities to cancer patients was extremely difficult. It is gratifying to be able to now offer these rooms to provide respite for health care workers who are making tremendous personal sacrifices to be on the frontlines treating patients, and we hope these accommodations will help.”

On March 27, the American Cancer Society made the decision to suspend operations for the Hope Lodge program. Due to the growth of the pandemic, the organization could no longer ensure the health and safety of its immune-compromised cancer patient residents, volunteers and staff. More than 30 facilities across the country were forced to close.

In 2019, the American Cancer Society network of Hope Lodge facilities, which include 1,174 rooms, provided 500,000 nights of free lodging to more than 29,000 patients and caregivers.

In addition to providing full access to Hope Lodge facilities for health care workers, the organization launched the Hope Lodge COVID-19 Response Fund to support the efforts and help provide the resources necessary to repurpose and operate the facilities during the COVID-19 crisis.

It will also ensure that Hope Lodge facilities are ready to accept cancer patients again in the coming months and help the American Cancer Society continue with programs to help cancer patients during the pandemic.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped, so neither has the American Cancer Society,” the organization stated in the release. “During this unprecedented time, it remains committed to the needs of cancer patients, who are more vulnerable than ever in the face of COVID-19. Throughout this epidemic, the ACS mission matters more than ever, as the organization continues to provide help and resources to cancer patients, families, caregivers and health care providers.”

The American Cancer Society is available 24 hours per day, daily, through their helpline by calling 800-227-2345. The organization’s “COVID-19 and Cancer” resources are available online at cancer.org/coronavirus.

