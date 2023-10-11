CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – A sure sign of fall will be here this weekend.

Horne’s Ferry out of Cape Vincent will make its last voyage of the season on Sunday, October 15. The boat had an abbreviated season that started on August 15.

The boat brings visitors and tourists between the small New York village and Wolfe Island, Ontario.

When in season, Horne’s Ferry is open 7 days a week at its port in Cape Vincent. A passport or valid travel documents are required to travel between the U.S. and Canada.