MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Franklin County Public Health Department has been notified that a horse in the Moria area has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE, triple E) virus. The news was made public in press release on Wednesday, August 16.

The EEE virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and can infect people, horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians. This very rare, but serious virus can cause inflammation of the brain, also known as encephalitis.

About 5-10 EEE human cases are reported each year in the U.S. In New York State, there have been 8 human disease cases between 2003-2022. These cases occurred in Oswego and Onondaga counties.

There was a reported case of EEE in St. Lawrence County earlier this month in the Brier Hill area. A horse in the Lewis County Town of Greig tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The virus can cause various symptoms, such as fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, or coma. If you’re under 15 or over 50, you’re more likely to develop a severe form of EEE.

The best way to protect yourself against EEE is protect yourself against mosquito bites. This is more likely to happen from July until September. For more information on EEE, call the Franklin County Public Health Department at 518-481-1710.