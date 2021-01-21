Hospice of Jefferson County 2021 ‘Make Every Day Matter’ award given to late Mabel Walker

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recipient has been named for the “Make Every Day Matter” award.

Hospice of Jefferson County has announced that the late Mabel Walker has been chosen as the 2021 recipient of the “Make Every Day Matter Award” for her work in the North Country community.

The annual award honors an individual who has made contributions to Hospice and the community. Additionally, it recognizes those who serve as role models for compassion and service; striving to “make the world a better place.”

According to Hospice, Mabel Walker was one of the founders of Hospice of Jefferson County; chosen as this years award recipient due to her dedication and passion. Walker was known in the community for her philanthropy, volunteer work and nursing career. She passed away in early December 2020 under hospice care.

Her husband, Tom Walker commented on the designation of the award.

“As a nurse, Mabel was always concerned for the health and well-being of others,” said Walker. “She would be delighted to be the recipient of this award.”

Hospice of Jefferson County CEO Diana Wood added her thoughts.

“As a founder of Hospice of Jefferson County, Mabel worked tirelessly to assure Hospice care

became a reality for the community,” said Diana Woodhouse, CEO of Hospice of Jefferson

County. “We are grateful for Mabel’s many contributions to Hospice and to the betterment of the

county. She embodied our motto and truly made everyday matter for those in her presence.

The official award presentation of the Hospice of Jefferson County 2021 “Every Day Matter Award” will take place at the Hospice Ball on September 11, 2021 at the Harbor Hotel in Clayton, New York.