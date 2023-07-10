JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – In a press release, the Hospice of Jefferson County announced its new Chief Executive Officer: Anna Patterson.

Patterson who is currently the Executive Director of Ives Hill Retirement Community and the Lodge at Ives Hill brings an abundance of experience to the role. The leadership change comes after Diana Woodhouse announced her retirement commencing the summer of 2023. The Hospice Board expressed their appreciation for Woodhouse’s efforts and extraordinary service to Hospice and announced that Patterson will join Hospice at the beginning of August 2023.

“I am so happy that Anna will be the next CEO at Hospice. I am confident that she has the caring and competent leadership needed to fulfill our mission and to lead Hospice into the future,” Diana Woodhouse, CEO of Hospice of Jefferson County

Patterson expressed her delight in joining the Hospice team saying she was excited and honored to be the new CEO of Hospice of Jefferson County. Patterson continued expressing her respect for Hospice and all it does to provide care and support to the patients and families of Hospice and to the community. She also sent well wishes to Woodhouse in her retirement.

More information on the Hospice of Jefferson County is available on its website.