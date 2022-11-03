WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Diana Woodhouse, Ph.D., RN, and CEO of Hospice of Jefferson County, is retiring after ten years with the organization, according to a press release from the Hospice of Jefferson County Board of Directors.

Woodhouse’s last day with the organization will be March 31, 2023. She shared her decision to retire with the Hospice Board and Hospice Foundation Board.

“It is with both joy and sadness that I have decided to retire. I have been taking care of patients, families, and communities for over 50 years, 10 of which have been as the CEO of Hospice of Jefferson County,” Woodhouse said. “This position has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career. I will miss the wonderful staff and the meaningful work this organization accomplishes every day. The upcoming completion of the expansion, however, heralds the next phase of my life. It is now time for me to spend more time with my husband and family. We have many exciting things yet to do.”

Maureen Cean, president of the Hospice Board of Directors, stated in the press release that Woodhouse’s passion for the organization’s mission has ensured the community has access to the highest quality end-of-life care. “Diana has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization,” Cean said.

“Diana’s service to the people of our community cannot be understated; her leadership and experience will be sorely missed,” said Emily Sprague, President, Hospice Foundation Board of Directors. “The Hospice Foundation is deeply grateful to Diana for leading Hospice to its current expert level of service and success. Diana has worked tirelessly to complete the Residence expansion, which will only enhance our services and care to our North Country community. It is a beautiful legacy to leave behind as she enters a well-earned retirement.”

The search for Woodhouse’s replacement has started. More information will be available in the upcoming months.