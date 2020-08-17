Hospice of Jefferson County receives #1 quality rating in 2020 New York State Hospice Report

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Hospice of Jefferson County has been ranked number one for Hospice Quality Care in New York State in the 2020 New York State Hospice Report, prepared for the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of New York.

The rating is based on performance quality measures and family satisfaction data submitted to the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“I am so proud of our team for the exceptional care they provide every day,” Andrea Paratore, RN, CHPN, Director of Patient Care, said. “Our mission is the core of what we do and we will continue to provide expert, compassionate, and comprehensive care and services to individuals and their loved ones who we serve.”

“Our mission statement of providing expert and compassionate care drives everything we do,” Diana Woodhouse, Ph.D., RN, CEO, said. “Our interdisciplinary staff which includes our volunteers work together to plan care that meets the needs of patients and families; they go above and beyond 24 hours a day to make sure that excellent care is delivered. Excellence is the benchmark, and they meet that benchmark consistently. I am extraordinarily proud to work with each of them.”

Maureen Cean, President of the Hospice Board of Directors said, “This high accolade only confirms what the community already knows – that Hospice care is the best quality care for our family members as they navigate their end of life journey.”

