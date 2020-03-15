Hospice of Jefferson County restricting visitors amid coronavirus outbreak

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Hospice of Jefferson County Residence at 1398 Gotham Street in Watertown is restricting visitors to immediate family members only, who are not exhibiting signs of infection.

The organization stated in a release, “In an effort to keep our patients, families and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hospice of Jefferson County is restricting visitors at the Hospice Residence.”

Immediate family members who would like to visit:

Must not exhibit any signs of infection

Must not have traveled to a foreign country within the past two weeks

Must not have had contact with someone who has traveled to a foreign country within the past two weeks

Hospice can be reached at 315-788-7323 with any questions.

