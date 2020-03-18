Hospice of Jefferson County restricts visitation to immediate family members only

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Hospice of Jefferson County announced on March 18 that all visitors will be restricted to immediate family members only.

The following restrictions have been put in place:

No more than two visitors at a time will be allowed into the residence.

Please do not enter if you have any signs of fever, cough or any respiratory infection.

All visitors will be asked to sign the visitor log-in sheet at the reception desk upon entering.

Each visitor will be asked to complete a visitor screening form and submit the completed document to the residence nurses’ station.

Hospice restricted visitation requirements earlier this week, but have since updated the restrictions due to growing information and circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

