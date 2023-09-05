CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” in a press release dated from Thursday, August 24.

The honor is bestowed for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that

are ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2022 calendar year.

The award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care. The 2022 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall CAHPS Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,000 hospice providers.

SHP is in position to identify and recognize organizations that have made family and caregiver satisfaction satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the CAHPS Hospice survey.

This achievement reflects the hard work, compassion and commitment of our entire team. It is a testament to our organization’s mission to provide compassionate and comprehensive care to our patients, ensuring their comfort, dignity, and peace. Ruth Fishbeck, Executive Director at Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley

Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/hospice/shpbest‐cahps‐hospice/.