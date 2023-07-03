POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Swim A Mile for Hospice is back again this year to raise funds for Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, according to a press release. Last year’s swim in 2022, brought together community members from across the North Country and beyond, raising $27,500 for Hospice.

This year, Swim A Mile for Hospice will be held on Saturday, August 5, from 8 a.m. until noon, at Norwood Beach the swim will start with a continental breakfast followed by a swim send-off and closing celebration. Each participant is encouraged to raise $125 or more for Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley — youth participants aged 10-14 and above are required to raise at least $50– this amount includes a $25 registration fee. Each participant will receive a specially designed T-shirt and towel as a gift of appreciation.

Fundraising efforts may commence upon registration and participants will have until the morning of the swim to raise funds; the swim will officially mark the end of the campaign. Following the swim, exceptional fundraisers will be recognized and awarded in a ceremony on the beach.

In addition to this year, the local varsity swim team division and fundraising challenge will be returning. Local High School swimmers and teams are encouraged by the organizers to participate in this year’s Swim a Mile together, for the first time since 2019. The team to raise the most money will be presented with a special plaque in the fall at a local home meet.

More information about Swim-A-Mile for Hospice or to register for the event is available on the Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley’s website or by phone at 315-265-3105.