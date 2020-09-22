Hotel Transylvania in Old Forge: Water’s Edge Inn gets spooky makeover

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Water’s Edge Inn will get a spooky transformation this Halloween season.

The Old Forge lodging destination across from Water Safari will be turned into Hotel Transylvania for two weekends. The themed makeover will provide frightful activities and entertainment to families and guests.

Visitors can expect a coloring contest, door decorating contests, a haunted house, games, pumpkin decorating, costume contests, and of course trick-or-treating.

“This weekend is always lots of fun for kids and adults,” stated Katie Wojdyla, Water’s Edge Inn Marketing Director. “Fall is a great time of year in the Adirondacks. The Hotel Transylvania weekends have been sell-outs, so we encourage guests to make reservations early.”

Guests staying at the In will receive a complimentary breakfast both on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

All interested guests must make reservations in advance.

