WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown Fire Department has confirmed details regarding a fire on Friday night.

On May 19, all City of Watertown Fire Companies were dispatched at 6:41 p.m. to a reported kitchen fire at 410 Arsenal Street, according to a press release from Fire Department Battalion Chief Ronald Wareham.

A working fire was confirmed once Fire Chief 3 arrived on the scene as smoke was coming from the back of a two-story wood-frame single-family house, the Department said.

The fire extended into the wall and ceiling above the kitchen. Although City Fire Investigators deemed the nature of the fire to be accidental, it caused severe damage to the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout the structure.

Officials confirmed that two adults were displaced by the fire and were assisted at the scene by the American Red Cross. One of the tenants was transported to Samaritan Medical Center with burns on both hands.

Watertown City Codes condemned the house until repairs can be made.

Additionally, the 400 block of Arsenal Street was closed for a short period due to the supply hose being across the street.

The City of Watertown Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the City of Watertown Police Department, Guilfoyle Emergency Services, Fort Drum Fire Department, National Grid, Watertown City Codes and the City Water Department.