House passes ‘Sami’s Law’, named after New Jersey student killed in fake uber

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A new legislation will help ensure safety measures for ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft.

“Sami’s Law” would require ride sharing companies to implement driver verification systems for passengers prior to getting in a vehicle.

States would require ride sharing company drivers to display a front and rear license plate, a scannable code for vehicle verification, and illuminated signs visible 24/7 and readable from 50 feet.

The legislation was written in honor of Samantha Josephson who was a 21-year-old student at the University of South Carolina. Samantha was tragically killed after she got into a car she thought was her Uber. Her parents are now hoping to educate passengers with the acronym Sami or “Stop, Ask, Match, Inform”.

“The death of Samantha Josephson was a heartbreaking tragedy that should never happen again,” said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. “This important legislation will raise and promote safety best practices for passengers and require the implementation of technologies to ensure ride-share vehicles and drivers are as transparent with their passengers as possible.”

This legislation was passed in the House on July 29.

