Household hazardous waste collection days free to residents in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Households in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County will have access to free hazardous waste collection days throughout the fall.

North Country Recycles is promoting proper disposal of hazardous in the North Country. Three events will take place across tri-county region this fall and are sponsored by the Development Authority of the North Country has partnered with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the three counties.

Materials accepted will include:

Solvents

Pesticides

All vehicle fluids except motor oil

Fluorescent light tubes

Adhesives

Epoxy Resins

Polishes and waxes

Antifreeze

Pool chemicals

Household cleaning products

Driveway sealers

Wood preservatives

Corrosives

Home chemistry sets

Aerosol cans containing product

Products containing mercury, no thermostats

Oil based paints, no latex paint

Pharmaceuticals only at the Canton and Watertown events.

All attendees will be required to wear a face mask and remain in vehicles at all times. Waste will not be accepted from businesses, schools, farms, municipalities or CESQGs.

Scheduled events for the fall are as followed:

September 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lewis County Transfer Station in Lowville

September 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Human Services Building in Canton

October 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Highway in Watertown

