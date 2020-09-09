Household hazardous waste collection days free to residents in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Households in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County will have access to free hazardous waste collection days throughout the fall.
North Country Recycles is promoting proper disposal of hazardous in the North Country. Three events will take place across tri-county region this fall and are sponsored by the Development Authority of the North Country has partnered with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the three counties.
Materials accepted will include:
- Solvents
- Pesticides
- All vehicle fluids except motor oil
- Fluorescent light tubes
- Adhesives
- Epoxy Resins
- Polishes and waxes
- Antifreeze
- Pool chemicals
- Household cleaning products
- Driveway sealers
- Wood preservatives
- Corrosives
- Home chemistry sets
- Aerosol cans containing product
- Products containing mercury, no thermostats
- Oil based paints, no latex paint
- Pharmaceuticals only at the Canton and Watertown events.
All attendees will be required to wear a face mask and remain in vehicles at all times. Waste will not be accepted from businesses, schools, farms, municipalities or CESQGs.
Scheduled events for the fall are as followed:
- September 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lewis County Transfer Station in Lowville
- September 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Human Services Building in Canton
- October 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Highway in Watertown
LATEST STORIES:
- Live: Pres. Trump delivers remarks on judicial appointments
- Jefferson County SPCA’s holiday wish: Pet adopters to share their life-changing stories
- Orange skies, falling ash prompt air quality concerns in San Francisco Bay Area
- New York senators announce upstate funding for pandemic recovery, over $280K for Watertown
- Lows in 60s overnight for North Country Wednesday night
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.