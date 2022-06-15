(WWTI) — Coast Guard Mutual Assistance has expanded support programs as housing costs continue to soar.

CGMA has expanded two of its programs: the Rental Assistance Loan and Closings Costs Loan, as its servicemembers move into permanent change of station, or PCS, season.

Under the new expansions, CGMA members can receive an interest-free loan of up to $9,000, which can help cover rental fees such as first and last month’s rent and security deposits. It can also assist with closing costs when purchasing a new home.

The previous cap for this loan was $6,000. According to CGMA, these changes were made as prices for critical housing are skyrocketing.

“The average closing cost in the United States in 2017 was $4200. The average closing cost in 2021 was 6300, an increase of 50%,” CGMA COO CWO2 Sean Fennell explained in a press release. “Estimates are that it will increase an average of five to ten percent nationwide in 2022. It is noteworthy that these averages are based on the entire country. The coastal states where our Coasties live and work generally have much higher rates.”

“We have tripled our housing assistance from 2020 to 2021, and overall support to help with moves more than doubled,” CGMA CEO Rear Admiral Cari B. Thomas added. “We expected to break records again this year as families continue to combat supply chain delays and housing shortages.”

A full list of PCS-related support can be found on the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance website.