How a St. Lawrence River historical fiction author stayed connected with readers during COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the coronavirus pandemic has changed many jobs, authors have not been left out.

St. Lawrence River Historical Fiction author Susan Mathis spoke to how the coronavirus changed her route of engagement with readers, as it originally cancelled many of her book signings.

However, Mathis followed trends to shift online, to connect with her readers. Mathis attended virtual book club meetings, navigated social media and had a few social distanced book signings.

“I’ve enjoyed doing lots of Zoom visits with book clubs, libraries, and book stores. And, of course, social media and blogging are also musts for any successful author. I love it when readers ask questions, make comments, write reviews, and stay connected with me. After all, that’s who I write for,” shared Mathis.

Even throughout the struggles of the pandemic, Mathis found success in her book published in April, and was awarded national writing awards. She said that this was motivation to keep going. Her recently published book, “Devyn’s Dilemma” was listed on the top 100 books on Amazon seven times.

Mathis stated that this experience, of writing a new book during a pandemic ultimately continued to connect her with a place she considers home.

Aditionally Mathis shared ways that readers can support their favorite authors during a pandemic. These include:

Read the books and write a review online, on Amazon, the site will only promote books after they receive 50 reviews

Click “helpful” on Amazon reviews

Copy and post reviews onto Facebook

Invite authors to book clubs or other groups

Take a photo of the book you read and share on social media

Suggest books to others

Additionally, Susan Mathis shared a preview of her new book “Reagan’s Reward.” Watch the preview below:

