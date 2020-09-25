How clean transportation can help fight climate change in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — From electric vehicles, alternative fuel methods and even riding a bike, the idea of clean transportation is on the rise.

But what does clean transportation mean, and how are solutions possible for rural areas like the North Country?

According to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, the idea of clean transportation is to enhance energy efficiency, use cleaner fuel, improv mobility and reliability and reduce congestion.

Clarkson Civil and Environmental Engineering Professor at Clarkson University, Erik Backus, discussed North Country specific clean transportation solutions. These included electric vehicles, electric public transportation and even bike riding.

Professor Backus has focused his classroom topics and lectures on different ideas in clean transportation, but also done community-wide research in implementing these ideas.

Backus stated that the benefits not only are the cost, but could help mitigate the impacts of climate change.

According to NYSERDA, New York State alone transportation accounts for more than 75% of the petroleum used and nearly 40% of greenhouse gases generated.

Next week, Backus with Clarkson University, will lead an online community discussion regarding concerns, hopes and questions towards clean transportation in rural New York State. Community-based discussions, part of the “Clean Transportation: the Adirondack On-RAMP summit, will be held September 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and October 2 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Whether its electric vehicles, electric tractors or even cross-country skis, Backus reinforces that clean transportation will inevitably rise in the North Country.

Currently in New York State, NYSERDA offers several clean transportation programs and incentives. This varies from credits towards EV charging stations, rebates on electric cars and charging station tax credits.

The full interview with Professor Erik Backus can be viewed above.

