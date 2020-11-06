How do updated COVID-19 travel requirements impact North Country schools?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Recently new COVID-19 travel requirements were added in New York State, but how does this impact North Country schools?

On the first of November, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new guidelines for all out-of-state travelers. The guidelines allow travelers to “test out” of the mandatory 14-day quarantine, however COVID-19 testing requirements were enacted.

For students and staff members of New York Schools, this changes the coronavirus quarantine requirements for those who are out-of-state for more than 24-hours.

Students and staff now must follow the listed quarantine requirements:

Be tested for COVID-19 within 3 days of departure from outside states

Complete travel form upon arrival in New York and quarantine for three days

On the fourth day of quarantine, obtain a second COVID-19 tests

Upon receiving results of the second COVID-19 test, if they confirm the individual is negative, the student or staff member is permitted to return to in-person work or school.

However, if COVID-19 test results do come back positive, local health departments will issue isolation orders and initiate contact tracing for each individual student or staff member.

Exemptions from this rule include those travelers who are outside the state for less than 24-hours. However, these travelers must fill out a traveler form upon arrival to New York, and receive a COVID-19 test four days after returning.

Additional exemptions to the quarantine requirements include those who travel to Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

These updated New York State travel requirements officially went into effect on November 4, 2020.

