WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is currently bracing for another winter storm rapidly approaching the region.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread snow will begin falling throughout the region in the evening on Friday, March 11.

The storm will begin with light snow on Friday, however, heavy snow will develop throughout Saturday. This will result in snow accumulations ranging from 7 to 13 inches. Snow will also transition to lake effect southeast of Lake Ontario in the afternoon on Saturday, March 12 and continue through into the night.

Gusty northwest winds will range between 25 and 35 miles per hour, but winds may gust as high as 40 miles per hour. Snow is expected to taper off Saturday evening and come to an end Saturday night.

Based on predictions made by the NWS in Buffalo and Burlington, total snow forecasts for the region are listed below:

Cranberry Lake: 10.7″

Lake Placid: 10.7″

Lowville: 4″ to 6″

Malone: 10.1″

Massena: 7.1″

Old Forge: 10.3″

Ogdensburg: 6.9″

Potsdam: 8.4″

Watertown: 6.2″

A winter storm warning will take effect for St. Lawrence County at 4 p.m. on March 11 and 7 p.m. in Jefferson and Lewis counties. All warnings are currently set to expire at 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the storm for updated forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.