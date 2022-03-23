CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents are being urged to prevent mold growth as the season transitions.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department warned that mold growth can increase in the spring as snow begins to thaw.

“Here in St. Lawrence County, months of heavy snowstorms followed by rapid thawing can lead to everything from ice dams and leaking roofs to flooding basements,” the Department said in a press release.” Such events can lead to mold growth, and the longer these conditions go uncorrected, the more damage that mold can do to your home.”

According to Public Health, one of the best ways to prevent mold growth is to act quickly. If wet materials are dried within 24 to 48 hours, mold will typically not grow.

If a homeowner or renter suspects there is mold growth, search the building for signs of moisture, condensation or water damage.

This includes searching for holes around the roof, sloping ground and melting frost near the basement. Once the moisture source is identified, it can then be eliminated and damaged surfaces can be replaced.

Additional tips to prevent mold are listed below:

Clean out gutters and clear away any tree branches

Test sump pumps

Inspect hoses, pipes and fittings

Direct water away from a homes foundation

Practice good housekeeping and clean or change vent filters regularly

According to Public Health, mold exposures can trigger several health issues, including headaches, congestion, skin rashes and shortness of breath. Mold toxicity can also lead to psychiatric issues such as brain fog, depression and insomnia.

More information on mold growth in homes can be found on the EPA’s website.