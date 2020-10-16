How Old MacDonald’s Farm brought fun fall field trips to Carthage Elementary

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 restrictions did not stop students at Carthage Elementary from experiencing the fun of fall.

On October 15, 2020, kindergarten and first grade students were surprised with pumpkin patch in their “backyard.”

In collaboration with Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor, New York and the Carthage Elementary School PTO, the school brought a favorite element of an annual field trip to students.

Carthage Elementary First Grade Teacher Patrick Robbins said that kids have gone to Old McDonald’s Farm for fall field trips for as long as he can remember. This year, they adapted.

“Obviously with everything that’s been going on, and field trips not being plausible for the children, we decided this year, not being able to go to Old McDonald’s Farm, we wanted to bring Old McDonald’s Farm to the school,” commented Robbins. “Kids have always loved going on the field trips and bringing home a pumpkin, and obviously couldn’t this year, so we decided to do it here today.”

Robbins stated that the students were overjoyed to have the opportunity to pick the “perfect pumpkin.”

Carthage Elementary School Principal Hope Fay stated the success of the surprise was evident based on the excitement of all.

“This kids had no idea that we were going to be setting up this pumpkin patch,” stated Fay. “So when they arrived at school today, we made the announcement during our morning announcements, and they were then excited to come out and pick the ‘perfect pumpkin’ for themselves.”

Fay stated that the community-wide collaboration was nothing but a positive and great experience for the students.

