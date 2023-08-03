SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another invasive species has been added to the list in New York.

On July 31, the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed new findings of the Box Tree Moth, an insect native to East Asia. The pest was recently reported in Monroe, Wayne and Cayuga counties.

This prompted state agencies to expand surveillance and survey protocols into Jefferson, Oswego and Cayuga counties, partnering with local agencies such as the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.

CCE Horticulture Educator Sue Gwise said this pest can be deadly to all Boxwood tree species.

“[The pest] does its damage in the caterpillar or larval stage,” Gwise explained. “What the caterpillars do is they eat all the leaves. Then to make matters worse, when they’re done feeding on the leaves, they feed on the twigs and end up girdling the twigs. Which eventually kills the plants.”

Boxwood trees aren’t native to New York.

However, Gwise said that stopping the spread of the moth is a priority because boxwoods are used on historical properties and private landscaping.

“This particular insect threatens these huge boxwood hedges that are in historical locations through New York State,” Gwise expressed. “Boxwoods are also huge in the nursery industry.

According to the State Department of Agriculture and Markets, boxwood trees have an estimated annual wholesale and retail sale value of $140 million. They are typically known for being low-maintenance, deer-resistant hedges.

Because of these values, local agencies are urging people in the North Country to report any suspicious findings.

“We want people, if they do have boxwood to inspect their boxwood plants to see if they see anything unusual,” Gwise stated. “Any caterpillars, any webbing, any egg laying.”

These steps, she said, are important, because invaders like the Box Tree Moth will continue to spread if measures aren’t put in place.

“It’s another one on the list. The world’s getting smaller and with all the trade and worldwide travel, it’s just another. And that’s just going to continue,” Gwise concluded.

Findings of the Box Tree Moth can be reported to Cornell Cooperative Extension or the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.