How the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center helped local businesses during COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center has reported their efforts to help local businesses throughout the pandemic.

SUNY Canton’s SBDC has reported how they worked to support North Country businesses. The Small Business Development Center offers free direct counseling and management and technical assistance services. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center helped businesses secure loans from the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program.

According to the SBDC, during the 2020 fiscal year, the Center generated nearly $22 million in economic impact, created 91 new jobs and saved 1,514 jobs through its offices.

Additionally, the SBDC stated that they saw over 500 clients seeking COVID-19 disaster assistance, securing over $19 million PPP loans.

“Businesses are changing rapidly and permanently amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SBDC Director Dale A. Rice. “The future of small business does not have to be limited by geography or defined by a virus. We’re able to help our entrepreneurs evolve to meet their customers in addition to linking them with any and all resources available.”

The SUNY Canton Canton Small Business Development Center also has announced their expansion of resources. The Center, the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Authority have confirmed their partnership with Breaking Even Communications to provide more businesses with online business support.

The partnership is directly with Anchorspace Potsdam’s Online Marketer Nicole Ouellette, who will be working as a consultant.

“The goal is to establish an online group of local small business owners to address the current challenges with in-person collaboration,” stated Ouellette. “We’re all keeping to ourselves a little bit more right now. Creating meaningful business-focused conversations online can create new opportunities and help drive innovation.”

