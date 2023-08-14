WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While prepping for school supply shopping, there may be a few extra items you want to put in your cart.

The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence is seeking community donations for its Adopt-A-Classroom program. This provides necessary school supplies to its Bright Beginnings preschool and early education programs.

According to the Arc’s Foundation Executive Director Michelle Carpenter, the organization has a range of items on its list.

“We’ve been collecting donations of gift cards and basic school supplies,” Carpenter explained. “Things like diapers, pull-ups, wipes and markers and whatnot.”

Bright Beginnings includes daycare, early intervention and preschool classes. Based at the Arc’s main campus in Watertown, New York, it serves children of all abilities.

It prioritizes social skills, developmentally appropriate activities and age-appropriate self-help abilities.

“It’s children with disabilities and those who are typically developing learning side by side,” Carpenter said. “Which is wonderful because they learn that not everybody is just like them.”

The Arc also offers physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy services its students with disabilities.

This makes community donations that much more important.

“Programs such as this are very underfunded by the government,” Carpenter expressed. “So what the community is helping up to provide are those extra things that are not in our budget each year, but can help enhance the education for those students who participate with us.”

Donations will be accepted for the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence Bright Beginning’s program is on a rolling basis. A full registry list of items can be found here.