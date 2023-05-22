WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown Planning and Community Development is seeking volunteers to “Adopt-A-Spot.”

Watertown’s “Adopt-A-Spot” program was started in 2022 and is an initiative designed to increase community involvement in the City’s beautification.

The program allows individuals, families, groups, businesses and organizations to “adopt” a park or other public space in the City. This includes local parks, traffic islands, medians and other similar spaces.

According to City officials, volunteers commit to cleaning their “spot” at least once a month, and if able to with approval from the City, beautify the space through planting and maintenance of flowers or greenery.

Typical activities include trash removal, raking, weeding, mulching trees, planting flowers, and reporting hazards or vandalism to city staff.

Adoptions terms are one calendar year with the option to extend if desired. A full list of available locations can be found on the City of Watertown website.