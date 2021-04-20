How to avoid ticks and Lyme Disease in the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With spring in the air and warmer temperatures are on the horizon, an annual concern is rising again in the North Country. Or should we say, coming out of the ground as ticks emerge and bring threats of vector-borne illnesses.

ABC50 spoke with Jefferson County Public Health Educator Lisa Lagos to discuss how to avoid these dangers in the North Country.

Lagos explained that ticks feeds on different animals at each stage of their life. Ticks first become a danger to human in the second year of its life in the “nymph stage.” This is illustrated in the graphic provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention below.

courtesy: U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Disease is then spread by biting its host and then secreting a small amount of saliva. Lagos shared that the biggest threat to North Country residents is Lyme disease.

According to the New York State Department of Health, ticks will attach themselves anywhere including the thighs, groin, trunk, armpits and behind the ears.

Listed below are ways to protect yourself against and prevent disease if in tick-infested areas:

Wear light-colored clothing with a tight weave

Wear enclosed shoes, long pants ad a long-sleeved shirt

Check clothes and any exposed skin frequently

Use insect repellent such as DEET or lemon eucalyptus

Stay on clear, well-traveled trails

Avoid sitting directly on the ground or on stone walls

Keep long hair tied back, especially when gardening

Bathe or shower as soon as possible after going indoors

Do a final, full-body tick check at the end of the day and remove ticks promptly

But if you are bit by a tick Lagos urged the importance of to removing the parasite as soon as possible. After removing a tick, Lagos emphasized that it is important to watch for symptoms of Lyme disease for 30 days.

Symptoms of the disease include:

“Bulls-eye” rash known as erthema migrans

Joint pain

Chills

Fever

Fatigue

Stiff neck

Tingling or numbness in the arms and legs

NYDOH confirmed that the most sever symptoms of the disease may not appear until weeks, months or years after the tick bit. If bit and experiencing symptoms, North Country residents are urged to visit their doctor to receive antibiotics.

More information on Ticks and Lyme Disease can be found on the NYDOH and CDC website.

Watch the full Q&A interview with Jefferson County Public Health’s Lisa Lagos in the player above.