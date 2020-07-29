How to celebrate national chicken wing day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Chicken wings are a New York State staple. Celebrate with wing deals from nearby restaurants.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar is offering a buy one get one free on boneless and double crunch bone wings orders. Customers must use the code WINGDAY at checkout, and orders are online exclusive.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 6 free wings with the purchase of any size order of wings. The offer is dine-in exclusive or customers can receive the promotion by ordering via phone for pickup at the local sports bar.

First Round is celebrating Wing Night where customers can mix and match 50 cent wings all day.

Piezanos is offering their daily specials, which include wing and pizza combos.

Pizza Hut is also celebrating ‘Wing Wednesday’.

Wing Wagon is offering their Wednesday special. Customers can get 20 wings and a large one-topping pizza for $33.79.

