How to combat losing an hour of sleep? Celebrate National Napping Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – After springing forward and losing an hour of sleep, you can make up for it by celebrating National Napping Day.

National Napping Day is held the day after Daylight Saving Time returns, helping combat the drowsiness you might be feeling.

According to a recent study by the research journal Sleep, a 10-minute nap produced the most benefit in terms of reduced sleepiness and improved cognitive performance. A nap lasting 30 minutes or longer is more likely to be accompanied by sleep inertia, which is the period of grogginess that sometimes follows sleep.

The environment in which you nap is also important. Giving yourself a comfortable, cozy environment for rest can give you a mini-vacation to help you feel rested and rejuvenated.

