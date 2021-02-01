How to prepare for approaching major winter storm

Motorists make their way along an icy road Sunday Jan. 31, 2021 in Philadelphia. After days of frigid temperatures, the Northeast is bracing for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas and create blizzard-like conditions. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North East is expected to be hit with a major winter storm in the next few days and it is important properly prepare to ensure safety.

The American Red Cross Eastern New York Region has issued safety tips specific for winter storms. Tips include cold weather and winter storm safety, home heating safety and power outage responses.

Regional CEO Kevin Coffey shared, “with the threat of snow and cold temperatures, it’s important to be vigilant when it comes to personal safety and staying warm.”

Here are some tips to help prepare for the approaching, and any future winter storms.

Cold weather and winter storm safety tips

Listen to a local weather station or NOAA Weather Radio station for critical information on snow storms and blizzards from the National Weather Service

Avoid driving when conditions include sleet, freezing rain, snow or dense fog

If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supplies kit in vehicle, which should include a shovel, blanket, flashlight, water, snacks, first aid kit, extra batteries, sack of sand or cat litter

Keep gas take full

Before tackling strenuous tasks in cold temperatures, consider personal physical conditions, the weather factors and the nature of the task

When shoveling snow, take frequent breaks to avoid risk of injury or cardiac arrest

Protect from frostbite and hypothermia by wearing warm, loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in several layers. Stay indoors, if possible

Bring pets inside during winter weather

Make sure coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and warm clothing are available for all household members, along with extra blankets

Eat regular meals and stay hydrated, but avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages

Home heating safety tips

Keep all potential sources of fuel, paper, clothing, bedding or rugs, a minimum of three feet away from space heaters, stoves or fireplaces

Do not leave portable heaters and fireplaces unattended

Turn off space heaters and ensure embers in fireplaces are extinguished before going to bed or leaving a residence

Place all space heaters on a hard and nonflammable surface

New use a cooking range or over to heat a residence

Keep fire within the fireplace by using a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs

Ensure that all smoke alarms work properly

Power outage safety tips

Use flashlights for light, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

Have coolers on hand and surround food with ice in the cooler or refrigerator to keep foo cold for longer periods of time

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electric equipment and any appliances, equipment or electronics to avoid damaging them when power is restored

Watch animals and keep under direct control

If using a generator, never use indoors, including in a garage, carport, basement, crawlspace, even with ventilation

For more information regarding emergency preparedness, visit the Red Cross website.