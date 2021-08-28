How to prevent heat-related illnesses this August

GOUVERNEUR, NY (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health warns that the high humidity and hot temperatures often associated with August could result in a trip to the hospital.

According to St. Lawrence Health’s website hot days can cause heat exhaustion or heat cramps, or even fatal conditions like heat stroke. Some of the severe symptoms of heat-related illness that should be evaluated in the Emergency Department include confusion, difficulty walking, loss of consciousness, seizures, chest pain, or shortness of breath.

Gouverneur Hospital Emergency Department Director Adam Quinn, MD said people should not hesitate if they believe they are experiencing serious symptoms.

“If you experience the first signs of overheating such as exhaustion or cramping, you should immediately get to a cooler room and drink plenty of fluids, especially those that include electrolytes, as this condition can continue to worsen and lead to more severe symptoms,” Dr. Quinn said. “If you ignore the warning signs, more severe symptoms that are left untreated can cause permanent disabilities, prolonged hospitalization, and in rare cases, death. As long as you take the proper precautions, the warm summer is a great time to get outside and enjoy our beautiful area.”

Dr. Quinn said there are multiple ways to prevent heat-related illness by taking proper precautions, such as avoiding prolonged outdoor activity during the warmest part of the day, drinking plenty of fluids, wearing light clothing and sunscreen, and moving to a cooler area.