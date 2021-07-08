How to prevent vehicle theft this summer

(WWTI) — July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and insurance experts are warning residents across the country of the potential for these incidents.

For the national month of awareness, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns motorists that summers prove to be the worst season for vehicle theft. This is because vehicles are left running more often.

According to the FBI, there were an estimated 721,885 thefts of motor vehicles nationwide in 2019. This is equivalent to a vehicle being stolen every 43.6 seconds and resulted in a loss of $6 billion.

To prevent these incidents, AAA A Members Insurance Agency of Western and Central New York, Inc. suggests these tips:

Whenever you leave your car, take a moment to check that you have: Parked in a well-lit area Locked the doors and closed the windows Removed spare keys from inside the vehicle Moved valuables and other items out of view

Consider using: Steering wheel locks Brake pedal locks Theft deterrent decals Audible alarm systems

Many late model vehicles come with immobilization devices standard, and some after-market options are available for earlier model cars. These include: Smart keys Fuse cut-offs and kill switches Starter or fuel pump disablers Wireless ignition authentication systems

Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems employ telematics, which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.

More information on car theft and car insurance can be found on the AAA website.