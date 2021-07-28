How to qualify for rental assistance in the North Country

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many families, but what if you don’t get your child tax credit check? (Getty Images)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is providing local residents with support for paying their back rent.

ERAP’s goal is to assist households that are behind on their rent and have experienced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of homelessness. The program can also help provide assistance with unpaid utility bills.

The assistance can pay up to a year of past due rent for some households, and pay up to three months for future rent. The program can also pay for up to a year of overdue electric or gas bills. In this case payments will always be issued directly to the landlord or utility provider.

In order to qualify residents must have a household gross income at or below 80 percent of area median income and have a member in the household who have received unemployment benefits, experienced a reduction in income, or experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic. Residents should also owe past due rent at their current residence.

Applications for the assistance program can be submitted online starting June 1.