How to report a lost or neglected animal in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — If you see a lost animal, or an animal in danger, depending on where you are in the North Country, there are specific numbers to call.

According to the Jefferson County Animal Cruelty Task Force, lost animals can be reported to several offices across the county. This ranges between three individual offices and the Jefferson County office.

These phone numbers are listed for their applicable towns and villages below and can also be referred to on the featured map.

County: 315-779-5900:

Adams, Alexandria, Antwerp, Champion, Henderson, Hounsfield, Lorraine, Orleans, Pamelia, Rodman, Rutland, Theresa, Watertown, Worth

Individual: 315-276-6805

Philadelphia

Individual: 315-836-5312

Brownville, Cape Vincent, Clayton, Lyme

Individual: 315-816-6000

Leray, Wilna

If unsure who to contact, the Task Force recommended calling contact Jefferson County dispatch at 315-786-2601.

The Task Force also urges those who see animal violence to report it immediately, however it is not responsible for these cases. Suspected animal violence or cruelty cases are to be reported to your local police department. Local police officers will then initiate a case if conditions apply.

These conditions are outlined in New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, Article 26, which dictates what the minimum standards of care are for both companion and farm animals within the state.

More information on animal cruelty and violence can be found on the ASPCA website.