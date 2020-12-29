How to ring in 2021, COVID-19 style

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — This New Years Eve will no doubt, look much different than the typical, confetti-filled, glitzy New Years celebrations.

But are you ready to say goodbye to 2020 forever?

Here’s how to do it safely.

The United States Center for Disease Control recommends the following tips for a safe New Years Eve holiday, especially for those celebrating with people outside their household.

If hosting a celebration

Talk with guests ahead of time to set expectations

Limit number of guests

Keep celebrations outdoors

If indoors, open windows and doors

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use

Have guests bring personal food, drinks, plates, cup and utensils

Have extra unused masks available

Encourage all guests to wear masks

Keep background music volume down to avoid shouting

Postpone or cancel if necessary

If attending a celebration

Be informed on travel restrictions and requirements if traveling

Bring own food, drinks and disposable plates, cups and utensils

Wear a mask indoors and outdoors

Avoid alcohol and drugs that can alter judgement

Avoid shouting and singing

Avoid areas where food is prepared

Use single-use options

Celebrate Virtually

Attend a virtual concert or performance

Plan at virtual countdown to midnight with friends

Enjoy a virtual dinner or dessert with friends and family

Celebrate with people in the same household

Decorate, play music and have a dance party with people one lives with

Have a pajama party and watch household favorite movies or play games

Plan a special meal or dessert

Connect with family, friends and neighbors

Call, text, or leave a voicemail for family, friends, and neighbors wishing them a happy new year.

Call friends and family to count down to the new year

Plan a neighborhood countdown to midnight. People who live with each other can stand in front of their house and cheer together at midnight.

The CDC stated that the safest way to celebrate the New Year is at home or virtually. For full New Year’s Eve celebration tips, visit the CDC website.

