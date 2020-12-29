How to ring in 2021, COVID-19 style

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — This New Years Eve will no doubt, look much different than the typical, confetti-filled, glitzy New Years celebrations.
But are you ready to say goodbye to 2020 forever?
Here’s how to do it safely.
The United States Center for Disease Control recommends the following tips for a safe New Years Eve holiday, especially for those celebrating with people outside their household.
If hosting a celebration
- Talk with guests ahead of time to set expectations
- Limit number of guests
- Keep celebrations outdoors
- If indoors, open windows and doors
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use
- Have guests bring personal food, drinks, plates, cup and utensils
- Have extra unused masks available
- Encourage all guests to wear masks
- Keep background music volume down to avoid shouting
- Postpone or cancel if necessary
If attending a celebration
- Be informed on travel restrictions and requirements if traveling
- Bring own food, drinks and disposable plates, cups and utensils
- Wear a mask indoors and outdoors
- Avoid alcohol and drugs that can alter judgement
- Avoid shouting and singing
- Avoid areas where food is prepared
- Use single-use options
Celebrate Virtually
- Attend a virtual concert or performance
- Plan at virtual countdown to midnight with friends
- Enjoy a virtual dinner or dessert with friends and family
Celebrate with people in the same household
- Decorate, play music and have a dance party with people one lives with
- Have a pajama party and watch household favorite movies or play games
- Plan a special meal or dessert
Connect with family, friends and neighbors
- Call, text, or leave a voicemail for family, friends, and neighbors wishing them a happy new year.
- Call friends and family to count down to the new year
- Plan a neighborhood countdown to midnight. People who live with each other can stand in front of their house and cheer together at midnight.
The CDC stated that the safest way to celebrate the New Year is at home or virtually. For full New Year’s Eve celebration tips, visit the CDC website.
