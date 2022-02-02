NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Howard G. Sackett Technical Center located on the Glenfield campus is recognizing its students for their academic achievements during this marking period.
The campus is part of the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES and offers a variety of classes and programs for both high school and adult students. To qualify for merit roll, a student needs to earn an average of 88 to 91 with three or fewer absences. To qualify for the honor roll, a student needs to earn an average of 92 or above with three or fewer absences.
The following students have made merit roll this marking period:
- Tori Ames
- Dylan Barber
- Brooke Berghorn
- Samuel Beyer
- Hunter Brott
- Kelseigh Carson
- Evan Cianfrano
- Gabe Cihocki
- Ayiana Cummings
- Garrett Dosztan
- Connor Everson
- Seth Garrison,
- Jacob Grau
- Connor Hellinger
- Madison Howanietz
- Ethan Howard
- Amber Jantzi
- Makenna Kloster
- Ryan Larkins
- Michael Madore
- Drew Maurer
- Dylan Miranda
- Emily Stinebrickner,
- Katelyn Swartz
- Lanelle Vile
- Emma Waugh
- Hunter Werling.
The following students have made honor roll this marking period:
- Danielle Antonios
- Brandon Atwood
- Carissa Bourgeois
- Natalie Brown
- Paige Bush
- Raegan Dalrymple
- Madison Davis
- Carson Dosztan
- David Duell II
- Joselynne Duell
- Kaylee Fahey,
- Jayden Ford
- Jenna Freeman
- Kaitlyn Goutermout
- Hannah Gyore
- Brendan Hamburg
- Kimberly Hlad
- Alecia Horn
- Coral Israel
- Kaitlyn Kloster
- Lydia Kloster
- Alexis Kraeger
- Jeremiah Krop,
- Ashley Lawrence
- Adrianna Maxson
- Hayden McAtee
- Kylie McCauley
- McKenzie McLane
- Natali Meyer
- Tanner Millard
- Skyla Miller
- Rosemarie Murphy
- Nicholas Mutchler
- Breia Napierkowski
- Virginia Neddo
- Jordyn Nevills
- Julia Shue
- Megan Tiffany
- Robert Tyler
- Aliza Villeneuve
- Mason Youngs
- Marissa Zehr
The faculty, administration, and support staff of the Center extended their congratulations to all of the recipients. More information about the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES can be found on their website.