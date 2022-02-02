NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Howard G. Sackett Technical Center located on the Glenfield campus is recognizing its students for their academic achievements during this marking period.

The campus is part of the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES and offers a variety of classes and programs for both high school and adult students. To qualify for merit roll, a student needs to earn an average of 88 to 91 with three or fewer absences. To qualify for the honor roll, a student needs to earn an average of 92 or above with three or fewer absences.

The following students have made merit roll this marking period:

  • Tori Ames
  • Dylan Barber
  • Brooke Berghorn
  • Samuel Beyer
  • Hunter Brott
  • Kelseigh Carson
  • Evan Cianfrano
  • Gabe Cihocki
  • Ayiana Cummings
  • Garrett Dosztan
  • Connor Everson
  • Seth Garrison,
  • Jacob Grau
  • Connor Hellinger
  • Madison Howanietz
  • Ethan Howard
  • Amber Jantzi
  • Makenna Kloster
  • Ryan Larkins
  • Michael Madore
  • Drew Maurer
  • Dylan Miranda
  • Emily Stinebrickner,
  • Katelyn Swartz
  • Lanelle Vile
  • Emma Waugh
  • Hunter Werling.

The following students have made honor roll this marking period:

  • Danielle Antonios
  • Brandon Atwood
  • Carissa Bourgeois
  • Natalie Brown
  • Paige Bush
  • Raegan Dalrymple
  • Madison Davis
  • Carson Dosztan
  • David Duell II
  • Joselynne Duell
  • Kaylee Fahey,
  • Jayden Ford
  • Jenna Freeman
  • Kaitlyn Goutermout
  • Hannah Gyore
  • Brendan Hamburg
  • Kimberly Hlad
  • Alecia Horn
  • Coral Israel
  • Kaitlyn Kloster
  • Lydia Kloster
  • Alexis Kraeger
  • Jeremiah Krop,
  • Ashley Lawrence
  • Adrianna Maxson
  • Hayden McAtee
  • Kylie McCauley
  • McKenzie McLane
  • Natali Meyer
  • Tanner Millard
  • Skyla Miller
  • Rosemarie Murphy
  • Nicholas Mutchler
  • Breia Napierkowski
  • Virginia Neddo
  • Jordyn Nevills
  • Julia Shue
  • Megan Tiffany
  • Robert Tyler
  • Aliza Villeneuve
  • Mason Youngs
  • Marissa Zehr

The faculty, administration, and support staff of the Center extended their congratulations to all of the recipients. More information about the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES can be found on their website.