MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $250,000 to the Massena Housing Authority in the latest round of funding to increase safety and security.

The housing authority will get the money to buy doors and locks at their developments to increase health and safety among its residents. This news was made public in a press release made on Wednesday, September 13.

Children and families rely on investments like the Emergency Safety and Security Program to improve public housing and provide safety and security measures. Marcia Fudge, Secretary of HUD

The nationwide total for the safety and improvement projects will total $10 million.