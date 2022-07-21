ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Heuvelton is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a verbal dispute in the town of Madrid.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a verbal dispute at 2500 State Highway 310 in Madrid on July 20. The investigation revealed that 24-year-old Brandon M. Hopper sent a text message threatening another individual.

Police stated that the incident escalated when Hopper threatened the same individual again at a gas station in Madrid. As a result, Hopper was charged with one count of Aggravated Harassment.

He was arraigned in Waddington Town Court and released. He is scheduled to appear in Madrid Town Court at a later date. An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.