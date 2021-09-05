Humane Society warns against retractable leashes

A quality harness may help with training, but it does not substitute for it. Patience and practice are required for your dog to walk at your pace without pulling or being distracted by other animals, people or sounds.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — To help pet owners better understand how to keep their pets is safe, the Humane Society released several reasons why retractable leashes are a dangerous choice for pets.

According to the Humane Society, dogs that are on a retractable leash and are ten feet away from their owner are not under control. This can create other problems like dogs darting into traffic without their owners being able to stop them. Additionally, the locks can fail resulting in complete loss of control on the dog.

The organization also warned that the retractable cord itself is hazardous as it can severely injure not only the animals but also owners and other people.

The Humane Society advised owners to use a traditional leash instead to avoid the risks associated with retractable leashes.