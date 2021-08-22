Hundreds attend Food Truck Frenzy event in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the Food Truck Frenzy event at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown on Sunday.

The event started at 11 a.m. and offered the public not only a unique place to grab lunch from one of the food trucks, but also the opportunity to support local businesses. Dozens of stands were set up and featured local goods including clothing, food, drinks, soaps, and much more.

Business owner Michelle Ball was under one of the tents selling her custom-made tumblers from her business called A Lil’ Bling. She said it felt great to be able to showcase her product to the community once again.

“It’s so good to be back out here, with the people, everybody having a good time, the food trucks behind us, it’s amazing.”

The event not on provided the Watertown community with a way to enjoy the hot day, but also drew in families like the Szkolnik’s from Syracuse who were happy to make the trip. Mark Szkolnik said they were excited to be able to contribute to the Watertown community.

“We heard Watertown was having a big food festival up here, with the trucks and everything so we said let’s do it,” Szkolnik said. “It’s a day out, it’s going to be a gorgeous day, gonna help boost economy in Watertown and make some memories, that’s what it’s all about.”

The event will be available to the public to enjoy until 6 p.m. on Sunday.