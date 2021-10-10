Hundreds attend Food Truck Frenzy Harvest Edition at Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of people attended the Food Truck Frenzy Harvest Edition at the Salmon Run Mall on Sunday.

The event was organized by Autumn Baily from Autumn’s Originals. She said she was happy to provide another Food Truck Frenzy event for the community.

“It feels great, I’m all about community,” Bailey said. “I just want to keep doing things for the community so we have stuff to do.”

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy not only the food trucks, but music, products from various vendors, and more. Bailey said she’s proud that her events have grown, with Sunday’s event providing products from four different counties.

Bonnie Denecke was just one vendor who attended the event to showcase her hand-made products from her business MadyMae. She said events like this make a big difference for those with small businesses like hers.

“They’re just fun. It’s nice to interact with people coming out and seeing people and being able to explain my product and things like that,” Denecke said. “I love it. Especially up in Northern New York. It’s great to have the community come out, it’s nice to see so many people come out.

The event also provided an opportunity for organizations to raise money for a good cause. Co-leader for Girl Scout Troop 10871, Katie Haberer explained how they used the event as a way to give back to the community and how thankful she is for the community’s support.

“We do donation-based face-painting and all proceeds go to continue their all-inclusive playground located in the town of Hastings at Van Lieu Park,” Haberer said. “It’s amazing, we actually have p[people that follow us from event to event. The girls have had so much support, it’s just been great.”

Although the event will be the last Frood Truck Frenzy of the year it will be available for the public to enjoy until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bailey said she plans on starting up events like this one again in May of 2022.