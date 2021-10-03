Hundreds attend memorial for Steve Fisher on Sunday

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the Fisher family and friends shared their memories of the beloved Steve Fisher at the memorial service at Fisher Field on October 3.

The service started at 1 p.m. and featured many different speakers that spoke about the impact Fisher has made on their lives as well as shared their memories of the well known coach. This included speeches from many of Fisher’s immediate family members including his daughters and siblings.

Steve Fisher’s daughter Lisa commented on what seeing the outpouring of support from the commuity meant to her.

“As I look out today, this is what life is about,” Lisa said. “The past few days have showed me that Steven, Coach Fisher is just in a different form. I thank you for keeping his memory alive.”

The impact Fisher has made on the community and the players he coached was apparent at the service where many applauded to show their support for the Fisher family during this difficult time, and taking part in the farmiliar Lions chant in Fisher’s honor.

The full live stream of the service can also be found on the DL Calarrco Funeral Home, Inc’s Facebook page.