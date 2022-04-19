LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The late-season winter storm is resulting in power outages across the North Country.

According to the National Grid Power Outage Map, hundreds of residents in Southern Lewis County and Northern Oneida County were left without power on Tuesday morning.

This included a widespread outage in the area surrounding the Sand Flats State Forest which began around 10:30 p.m. on April 19. As of 7:30 a.m., nearly 900 customers still did not have power. National Grid is expecting power to be restored in this area by 9 a.m. on April 19.

Additional outages were reported in Brantingham, Lyonsdale, Greig, Turin, Watson and New Bremen. All were a result of the ongoing winter storm that hit the region Monday night.

To prepare for the storm, National Grid previously confirmed that it increased staffing and extended evening and overnight work shifts to respond to service disruptions.

National Gride added that outage numbers and Estimated Time Restoration’s will fluctuate throughout the morning as the storm continues.

A full list of outages can be found on the National Grid website.