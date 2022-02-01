FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is preparing for an annual winter challenge, which will close some roads in the North Country.

Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division announced that they will host the D-Series Winter Challenge on February 3 and February 4, 2022. To accommodate for soldiers crossing roads, Bomporto Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on February 3 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 4.

According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, this challenge aims to enhance the Division’s physical fitness, mental toughness and competitive spirit.

During the challenge, over 75, nine-Soldier teams will complete a nine-mile ruck movement with graded stations that are winter-focused. Soldiers will be graded on having all items on a packing list to be carried during the challenge.

Teams are also set to compete in a stress shoot on an M-4 range that consists of four times firing positions. Those who aren’t selected to shoot will participate in “Kim’s Game,” where objects must be memorized by the Soldiers and graded on what they recalled.

Next, teams will participate in casualty evacuation lanes, where they will receive casualty and equipment, then execute actions to evacuate and treat the casualty.

Teams will submit a spot report on a tactical scenario on a radio. Scoring is based on timeliness and accurate transmission of the report.

Fort Drum said that then teams will split up again on the rappel lane where half the team will rappel while the other half will tie knots.

The competition will end with a rucksack weigh-in and a written exam on the items they saw during “Kim’s Game.”

The D-Series is also linked to the unit’s history, honoring the hardships original 10th Mountain Soldiers endured to prepare for combat. Specifically, the name “D-Series” references the winter training event that took place in March and April 1944 that prepared soldiers for combat in the mountains of Italy.

Pictured above is a photograph from the 2021 D-Series which took place on February 10 and February 11.