Hunters cautioned of low water at wildlife management areas in Jefferson and St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hunters are being cautioned of low water conditions at North Country wildlife management areas.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is alerting hunters in Region 6 of low water levels in State-managed hunting areas. All hunters remain welcome, but the DEC stated that lack of water and thick vegetation could present challenges.

The DEC advised hunters, but specifically waterfowl hunters to be wary of these conditions when planning trips.

Wildlife management areas currently experiencing low water conditions include the Perch River WMA in Brownville, Upper and Lower Lakes WMA in Canton and the Wilson Hill WMA in St. Lawrence County.

The DEC stated that these conditions are the result of drought conditions experienced throughout the North Country this past summer.

